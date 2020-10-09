Marvel's Avengers Boss Responds to Concerns About Lack of Content and Players

✖

Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos has issued a statement to Marvel’s Avengers players about plans for the game’s future amid concerns about a lack of content and dwindling player numbers. The strong launch of Marvel’s Avengers has slowed since its release with many players reaching the endgame content and repeating those recurring events and quests while waiting for new content to release with some platforms even experiencing matchmaking issues due to a shrinking number of players. Amos said Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix are aware of the concerns and said there’s more on the way soon while reminding players of the superheroes who will soon be added to the game.

Kotaku reached out to Amos about the concerns around Marvel’s Avengers and received a lengthy response about plans for the game’s future. Amos said “we are listening” and that the team was actively working on new content to be added as quickly and safely as possible.

In a preview of some of that content to come, Amos referenced a new War Zone mission and a challenge for high-level groups of players.

“As such, we have a number of new content pieces coming in the weeks ahead including: a totally new War Zone mission type called Tachyon Rifts, a new Outpost that’s a jumping off point for new story missions in the future, and AIM’s Cloning Lab, which requires a coordinated high-level group of four players to beat with new top-end loot rewards for finishing it,” Amos said. “And in each of these updates we do tuning and bug fixing to enhance the overall experience.”

For those who may have forgotten, Amos also reminded players that more playable heroes are coming to Marvel’s Avengers. Hawkeye was the first confirmed post-launch character while Kate Bishop was later announced to be another. These characters will be included in different Operations that’ll add more story and multiplayer content to the game.

“In addition, we’ve announced two new Heroes coming in the near future: Kate Bishop in Operation: Taking AIM, and after that the double-feature Operation starring Clint Barton… this is the “two Hawkeyes” we mentioned in the last War Table,” Amos continued. “These new Operations pick up right from where the main Reassemble campaign ended in the core game and will propel the overall world story forward with new mysteries and villains, as well as new multi-player content.”

Amos also committed Crystal Dynamics to more updates adding new content and addressing everything from game balance to co-op communications. He said he’s confident PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 players will return to the game as more late-game content is added. For those looking for more concrete details about what’s coming, another blog post is scheduled for next week that’ll offer more info.