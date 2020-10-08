✖

A new Marvel's Avengers report has some players worried. Last month, Marvel's Avengers released on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Google Stadia. Next month, it will come to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. That said, while the game is only a month old, it's apparently having some matchmaking issues due to a lack of players, at least on PC, which is causing some players to worry about the future health of the game.

According to Forbes, which cites Steam figures, Marvel's Avengers is beginning to dip below 1,000 players. And in turn, this is causing matchmaking issues. And the design of the game, such as how it handles it War Table missions and how it requires no-repeat heroes, is apparently amplifying this problem.

The report continues that on PC, some players are experiencing wait times of up to 30 minutes, and while things are apparently better on console, there are issues there as well. Unfortunately, neither Sony or Microsoft share player figures like Steam does for Xbox One and PS4, so it's unclear what the player count is on these systems. In other words, it could be a problem that's more isolated to the PC version, and presumably the Google Stadia version as well.

Of course, one way to alleviate this issue is by adding cross-play, but for now, the game doesn't support this matchmaking feature, and there's no word of it being added anytime soon.

At the moment of publishing, neither Square Enix or Crystal Dynamics have commented on the report and its claim about matchmaking issues. If either does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Marvel's Avengers is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

"Marvel's Avengers has had fans talking ever since it was first teased several years ago, but now, the wait is finally over, and if you thought the beta was fun, you haven't seen anything yet," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Marvel's Avengers delivers a truly cinematic story full of blockbuster action, and while that's impressive in its own right, it's the smaller, more poignant conversations and arguments that give this Avengers tale the weight it needs. The Destiny comparisons are apt, and the game does make a few fumbles that need to be fixed ASAP if the game wants to be successful long term, but, despite those flaws, the game succeeds in making you feel like the Avenger you've always wanted to be, and this could be the start of something great."