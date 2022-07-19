Marvel's Avengers v2.5.1 Update Live With Patch Notes

A new Marvel's Avengers update is live alongside patch notes straight from developer on the game, Crystal Dynamics. According to Crystal Dynamics, the update largely focuses on refining the game's new character, Jane Foster, aka The Mighty Thor. In addition, there are "some minor stability fixes and improvements. What the update doesn't have is any new NSFW content like a recent update nor any new content in general, which may not be coming until the game's next character.

While we have the patch notes for the update, we don't have any information about what the various file sizes across Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In other words, we have no information on how long the update may take to download.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for yourself, in their entirety, courtesy of Crystal Dynamics:

Multiplayer and Matchmaking:

Fixed an issue preventing players from seeing all other players' Heroic Orbs during multiplayer.

Art and Animation:

Refined the lighting visual effects for when The Mighty Thor's "The All-Weapon" Ultimate Heroic is active.

The Mighty Thor's "Heart on a String" Takedown's audio cues now sync up with the Takedown's animation.

Improved elements of The Mighty Thor's character model in efforts to reduce clipping and improve shadows.

The Mighty Thor's hammer no longer becomes Mjolnir when it is thrown. (Although that's some cool multiversal madness!)

Fixed a rare issue where The Mighty Thor's Animatic would not activate when players interacted with Mjolnir.

The Mighty Thor's "God Blast" animation now shows lightening striking all targets, as intended.

Mjolnir no longer randomly sticks to certain glass elements in the environment.

There is no longer clipping through The Mighty Thor's cape when players use her "Cloudy Disposition" Emote.

Jane now holds her hammer at the start of her "The Perfect Spin" and "Don't Even Need The Hammer" Takedowns.

All Heroes' faces now animate properly when speaking with The Mighty Thor.

UI:

Edited the "Rise and Shine" event description to include the Units that the event rewards.

Localized VO lines for "The Mighty Thor" now play properly during her intro cinematic.

Combat:

The Mighty Thor's ranged combo skill "Quickfire" now works against Dreadbots, instead of her hammer bouncing off.

The Mighty Thor's "Quickfire" skill is no longer available preemptively after unlocking the "Seek and Pin" skill.

The Mighty Thor's "Seek and Pin" ability is no longer dependent on where players are aiming and seeks enemies autonomously, as designed.

The Mighty Thor's "Mjolnir's Chosen" skill damage now scales to a Hero's stats, as intended.

Mjolnir's gotten some repairs. It now glows properly when the "Possess the Power" emote is active.

The "Aesir's Breaker" perk no longer boosts non-Unarmed Attacks, such as "Warrior's Fury" lightning bolts.

Gear, Challenges, and Rewards:

Bonus resource rewards for Threat Sectors, including those in Wakanda and the Snowy Tundra, are no longer rewarded for completing the wrong missions.

When players select The Mighty Thor for the first time, they will automatically be granted Power Level 1 Gear.

The "Investing in the Future" Achievement is now properly unlocked when upgrading a piece of gear to its max level.

Gear Vendors no longer offer Power Level increases beyond the intended level.

The Mighty Thor's Heavy Attack skill "Falling Star" is now granted at level one and requires no skill to purchase. Players will no longer have an extra skill point at level one on The Mighty Thor.

Defeating enemies while The Mighty Thor's "All-Mother's Blessing" ability is active no longer progresses the "Warrior's Fury" Daily Challenge, as intended.

The Mighty Thor's "Need to Take a Call" default Takedown now shows as owned in player inventories, as intended.

Mjolnir now properly drops Intrinsic Orbs when The Mighty Thor's "Mjolnir's Chosen" Heroic Specialization is active.

