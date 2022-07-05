Marvel's Avengers' Next Hero Leaked Via Developer Live Stream

Marvel's Avengers may have had its next big hero leaked during a developer live stream. Marvel's Avengers has recently started making a bigger comeback with the inclusion of Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor. Although she doesn't come with any big story content, it's a welcome addition as the game hasn't had any big content updates since Spider-Man in November, but he was exclusive to PlayStation. Prior to that, in August 2021, Black Panther was added to the game with a Wakanda expansion. It was another nice addition, but Crystal Dynamics failed to sustain the momentum of the game and began to cause players to worry that the game was going to slowly die off.

Nevertheless, during a recent developer live stream for Marvel's Avengers, a host accidentally leaked that She-Hulk is coming to the game. Guest host "Techniq" revealed during the stream that his acting coach is voicing She-Hulk in Marvel's Avengers, a character that has not been formally announced. Developer Brian Waggoner made some panicked looking faces before going on to state that she hasn't been announced and noted that when it's time to announce who the next hero is, they will talk about it. Needless to say, it's a pretty unfortunate slip-up, but one that everyone tried to backpedal on rather quickly. You can view two clips from the live stream below.

You may look at this clip and say, "See? That's exactly why we don't talk about what's far into the future, because plans change and it's embarrassing to have those conversations," or you can be excited to have found an avenue through which people WANT to talk about your game. pic.twitter.com/AuKHDrS4sW — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) July 5, 2022

For those that have been closely following the game, it has already leaked that She-Hulk will come to Marvel's Avengers at some point. Of course, things change, rumors aren't always true, but this seems to be more confirmation that it's happening. She-Hulk is also getting her own Disney+ series later this year, so it's possible that Crystal Dynamic will try to time the release of the character with the release of the episodic series. Whether she will be available when the show premieres or later on in the season remains to be seen, if all of this pans out to be true.

Marvel's Avengers is out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.