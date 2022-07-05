Marvel's Avengers Fans Shocked by NSFW Scene Between Mighty Thor and Captain America

A recent Marvel's Avengers update added The Mighty Thor to the game. The character, also known as Jane Foster, is the latest character added to the game, and the first since Spider-Man was added to the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X title late last year. However, Spider-Man only came to PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, which means The Mighty Thor is the first character since Black Panther for some players. As you would expect, players of the Avengers game have been playing the character a lot since her release. There's naturally a lot to talk about, but not much has been getting more attention than an NSFW interaction between the character and Captan America.

The interaction has been making the rounds all over the Internet, but one Twitter post, in particular, has really been making the rounds. In fact, it's gone somewhat viral. As noted, the interaction is between Captain Amerca and Jane Foster. In it, Captain America brings to Foster's attention that some of the S.H.I.E.L.D agents are afraid of her. Confused, Foster asks why, which is when Captain America mentions that "they keep saying something about you... stepping on them." Of course, there's no need to explain the NSFW joke here. If you know, you know, and if you don't know it's almost certainly because you're too young to know. Whatever the case, below you can check out the interaction for yourself:

Marvel's Avengers isn't exactly brimming with this type of more risque content. In fact, it's a bit surprising to see this in here. Whether it's inspired by Resident Evil Village and Lady Dimitrescu, it's hard to say. The 2021 game certainly brought "stepping on" to the forefront of the mind of the video game industry.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 22 letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ let me know over there. Did you know this interaction was added to the game alongside The Mighty Thor? Meanwhile, for more coverage on Marvel's Avengers -- including not just the latest news, but all of the latest rumors and leaks and speculation -- click here.