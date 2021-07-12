Marvel's Avengers Shares New Black Panther - War for Wakanda DLC Concept Art

Marvel's Avengers from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix is set to release its next beefy expansion, Black Panther - War for Wakanda, in August, and as the name implies, it will introduce both the iconic Marvel superhero Black Panther and his home, Wakanda, to the title. While information about the upcoming release has been fairly limited, it is known that Black Panther will need to defend his homeland from the villain Klaw as the latter attempts to steal Vibranium. Over the weekend, however, Crystal Dynamics shed a little more light on the upcoming expansion, detailing the influences and inspirations behind it as well as some gorgeous concept art.

As explored in a new blog post from Crystal Dynamics, the major playable space in the new expansion is the Wakandan jungle. The idea seems to have been to make it as lush and gorgeous and full of organic life and shapes as possible while providing significant density. "We want players to look for hidden entrances behind every waterfall and in every nook and cranny of the jungle, and to enjoy the beautiful scenery as they traverse through it," writes Tore Blystad, Experience Director from Crystal Dynamics, in the post. "Ancient Wakandan monuments and structures are scattered throughout the jungle, many of them heritage sites that are safeguarded by contemporary Wakandan equipment."

You can check out some of the concept art for yourself below, and the full blog post is really worth a read:

Prepare to prowl through the lush Wakandan jungle. Experience Director, Tore Blystad, discusses designing this iconic location and what players can expect when they step foot into the War for Wakanda Expansion. 🌴 Read - https://t.co/VdJQvUZv3X pic.twitter.com/jJhWT9zeDu — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 12, 2021

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The upcoming Black Panther expansion, officially called Marvel's Avengers Expansion: Black Panther - War for Wakanda, is set to release in August though no definitive date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

