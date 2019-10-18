Marvel’s Avengers Team Reveals What The Avengers Do After A-Day

Fans who watched Marvel’s Avengers story trailer have seen that the Avengers break apart after the events of A-Day, which results in the loss of Captain America. That event not only causes the splintering of the team but also results in the world turning against Heroes, with the government outlawing them entirely. Thankfully a certain Kamala Khan is here to bring the team back together, but before that happens the team is going to go their own separate ways, and we had a chance to speak to Crystal Dynamics‘ Head of Studio Scot Amos all about the game as well as what the heroes go through after that fateful day.

“You’re going to play as our vision of Earth’s mightiest heroes,” Amos said. “So it means you’ll play as Bruce Banner, who questions whether the Avengers are superheroes or simply vigilantes. He blames himself for the events of A-Day, and eventually gets lost in this self-imposed purgatory where he’s unwilling to turn back into Banner. You’ll play a Tony Stark who’s withdrawn from the world. He doesn’t have his fortune, his toys or his tech. He used to be the guy with all the answers, but now he feels like he has none.”

Black Widow and Thor will also be going through their own process after the events of A-Day.

“And even though Black Widow saved the civilians on the Golden Gate Bridge, she doesn’t feel like she was there when Cap needed her most,” Amos said. “So racked with guilt, she returns to her life as a lone wolf spy. Meanwhile, Thor feels like he failed the Avengers and is no longer worthy of Mjolnir. So he leaves it behind in exchange for a humble life, serving the people of Midgard. Finally, Captain America does what he always does, which is sacrifice himself for the greater good. He went down with the Helicarrier, and though his absence is felt throughout the story, and he’s gone, he is certainly not forgotten.”

“And this story is special because it’s not just about saving the world,” Amos said. “It’s also about saving the Avengers. You’re not only rebuilding the team, you’re rebuilding the heroes themselves and how you’ll save them and how you’ll rebuild them is a huge part of what makes our original story so unique. And it’s why we’re incredibly excited to reveal our newest playable hero.”

Khan will be the catalyst for bringing this team back together, and it won’t happen overnight either, but we can’t wait to see how she manages to rebuild the once-great team once more.

Marvel’s Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on May 15th, 2020.

Are you excited about Marvel's Avengers?