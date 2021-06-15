Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Announced for Nintendo Switch

✖

During today's Nintendo E3 Direct presentation, Nintendo officially announced that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to Nintendo Switch! The announcement is a bit surprising considering that Marvel's Avengers did not release on the system, but it seems that Square Enix's next Marvel game will rectify that. The game was officially announced during Square Enix's E3 presentation on Sunday, but the game was not confirmed for the Switch platform. Players do not control the entire team of the Guardians of the Galaxy; instead, the title puts players in the role of Star-Lord, and the leader of the team can give orders throughout battle.

Today's Nintendo Direct did not feature much information on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, but the game did get a significant amount of footage and information on Sunday. While action seems to be the main focus in the game, players can also expect to make decisions as Star-Lord that have an impact on the overall gameplay. At one point in Sunday's footage, we got to see Star-Lord's plan questioned by Gamora. Apparently, Peter Quill is planning to "sell" Rocket to an enemy, presumably to get him behind enemy lines. Players can then choose to sell Groot instead, or convince the team the of the genius behind the plan.

The Nintendo Switch has played host to some great Marvel games thus far, including Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. It remains to be seen whether or not Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will reach the same heights as those titles, but the game certainly looks promising, thus far! Luckily, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out for themselves.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release October 26th, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy when it drops? What did you think of the game's debut at E3? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!