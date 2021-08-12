Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Shares New Details on Drax and Gamora

✖

While Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is still some months off from releasing for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 26th, developer Eidos-Montreal has started sharing little snippets about the upcoming title like why Star-Lord is named Star-Lord in the game, and the latest insight into characters is all about Drax and Gamora. More specifically, the new video covers how the team came to design Drax's tattoos and how that influenced more than that and designing Gamora to look extremely deadly at all times.

As with the previous video about Star-Lord, Eidos-Montreal art director Bruno Gauthier-LeBlanc goes over the designs for Drax and Gamora and explains that Drax's tattoos are circular in nature and essentially explains just how many fights he has won and that they also show off the architecture of his home. For Gamora, the character's design is pulled largely from the iconic comics costume that looks very similar, but Eidos Montreal went even further to add things like brass knuckles -- which Gauthier-LeBlanc calls "American fists" -- to her hands and feet. You can check out the video about the design of Drax and Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for yourself below:

⚔️ Drax literally wears his life's story with his tattoos, that also reflect the architecture of his home planet Katath.

🗡 Gamora's design shows that she's ready to strike at any moment, being the most dangerous woman in the galaxy. pic.twitter.com/bnrG0awUK5 — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) August 11, 2021

As noted above, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year on October 26th. It is available to pre-order now at Best Buy, and pre-ordering the title gets an outfit pack full of throwback outfits for the Guardians. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year?

