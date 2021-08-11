Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Here's Why Star-Lord Is Named Star-Lord

✖

At this point, it is known that the upcoming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game from Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal -- set to release on October 26th -- isn't a direct, word-for-word replica or adaptation of any kind of source material. Instead, it takes all of that source material to then synthesize it into something entirely new. As such, it should likely come as no surprise that the developers have concocted their own reasoning for why Peter Quill would call himself Star-Lord in the video game, and while it's certainly different, if you are at all familiar with any of the character's various incarnations, it likely will not surprise you.

As a new video about character design in the upcoming video game makes clear, the Star-Lord name in the video game is a direct homage that Quill makes to one of his favorite bands. "'What if Star-Lord's favorite band when he was a kid was actually named Star-Lord?' Everything from then just kind of explored," says Eidos-Montreal art director Bruno Gauthier-LeBlanc, "and we found his obsession with Star-Lord the band, his '80s style, all this explained his design by him putting the patch of his favorite band on his jacket." You can check out the video for yourself below:

Peter Quill is a child of the 80s through and through, from his haircut to his pins. Why does he call himself Star-Lord? In our universe, it was originally the name of his favorite teenage rock band 🤘 #GOTGGame pic.twitter.com/dc2R2cfSRP — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) August 10, 2021

As noted above, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year on October 26th. It is available to pre-order now at Best Buy, and pre-ordering the title gets an outfit pack full of throwback outfits for the Guardians. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

