Marvel's Midnight Suns' Surprising Connection to Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Midnight Suns has an interesting connection to Marvel's Spider-Man. Marvel Games has been releasing a lot of fantastic games based on some of the most iconic superheroes ever created over the last few years. Marvel's video games felt like they got a massive upgrade in quality with the release of Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018 as it had a fresh, premium story, incredibly satisfying gameplay, and stood on its own. In the years since, we have gotten a so-so Avengers game, a great Guardians of the Galaxy game, and now a new turn-based strategy game centered around the Midnight Suns. Of course, this game features other Marvel heroes, including Spidey.

None of these games are connected to each other like the MCU weaves all of its movies and shows together, but Marvel's Midnight Suns borrows a key element from Marvel's Spider-Man. Actor Yuri Lowenthal reprises his role as the wall-crawler in Marvel's Midnight Suns, giving fans a welcomed and familiar voice for the beloved character. This was announced earlier this year, but if you're now playing the game, you may be wondering where you've heard his voice before. It's worth noting that this is not the same Spider-Man as seen in the Insomniac universe, these are very different versions and it seems like Marvel Games intends for it to stay that way. The gaming company has noted that it doesn't have a mandate for a connected universe so that developers have total freedom to tell the stories they want to tell without impacting another one.

Yuri Lowenthal has also played Spider-Man in Marvel's Ultimate Alliance 3, so he's more then familiar with playing slightly different versions of the same character. He's expected to reprise his primary Spider-Man role in the Insomniac universe next year. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will see Peter Parker joining forces with Miles Morales to battle villains like Venom and possibly Kraven the Hunter, but that's all we know right now.

