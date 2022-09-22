Marvel Games Will Not Have Its Own MCU

Marvel video games will not have their own connected universe like the MCU. Marvel has pioneered something truly unique (or at least, it was at one point) with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Iron Man was released in 2008, not many people knew it was the anchor for what would become an interconnected universe with multiple superheroes. For four years, Marvel built up to The Avengers and then continued to expand with new characters such as Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Ant-Man. It has been a roaring success thus far and shows no signs of slowing down, as it has led to some of the most successful films of all time.

When Marvel Games started to hone in on more premium games starring its heroes, many wondered if this would all lead to a video game version of the MCU. However, it seems like Marvel Games is adamantly against the idea. Marvel Game VP and creative director Bill Rosemann told GamesIndustry.biz that it is not mandating any kind of connected universe, as it wants the studios to have the freedom to tell the stories they want. Rosemann noted that it wants creatives to feel like they can make drastic moves in their story without it impacting someone else's game.

"The world is, amazingly, very familiar and accepting of the multiverse," Rosemann said. "We have all these different realities. Now they're all real, and we want to give everyone the freedom to tell their story. We don't want to say 'you can't blow up the moon, because this game over here by another studio needs the moon'. We want to give everyone the freedom and the clear lane to tell their story."

EA recently confirmed it is working on a new Iron Man game, but it won't stop there. EA also confirmed it has multiple Marvel games in the pipeline, but didn't reveal what they would be. Of course, it's possible that if a publisher or developer wanted to create its own universe of games (i.e. EA's Marvel universe), it could do that. There are already questions of whether Insomniac's Wolverine game will cross over with the developer's version of Spider-Man.

