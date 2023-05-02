Marvel's Midnight Suns Reveals Storm Trailer

The final DLC character for Marvel's Midnight Suns will release on May 11th, when Storm joins the game's roster. Ororo Munroe joins fellow X-Men Wolverine and Magik, appearing in new story missions that center on a mutant that's being hunted by vampires. Developer Firaxis has dropped a trailer for the Storm content, giving viewers an idea how the hero will look and play in the game, as well as a glimpse at the new update for the Abbey. For anyone that has ever wanted to see Storm incinerate vampires using lightning, the trailer is definitely a must-watch!

The "Blood Storm" trailer for Marvel's Midnight Suns can be found below.

Storm will mark the fourth character added to Marvel's Midnight Suns, following Deadpool, Venom, and Morbius. Storm has long been one of the most popular and recognizable Marvel heroes, and she does have quite a bit of history dealing with vampires in the comics (and Dracula in particular). Storm can be obtained through the game's Season Pass (which is included with the game's Legendary Edition), or her DLC pack can also be purchased individually. The season pass is a better deal in the long run, but for players that aren't interested in having all four DLC characters, there is an option. That said, completing the story missions for all four DLC packs will unlock a secret bonus mission!

In the comments for the Blood Storm trailer on YouTube, some fans shared their hopes that this won't truly be the end of content for Marvel's Midnight Suns. Unfortunately, it was a "commercial flop" for 2K Games, and the long promised Nintendo Switch version was officially cancelled earlier today. While reviews for the existing versions of the game were quite good, it seems Marvel's Midnight Suns has struggled to find a significant audience. As such, fans shouldn't get their hopes up about seeing anything else released after Storm's appearance!

