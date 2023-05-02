Marvel's Midnight Suns Cancels Nintendo Switch Version

The Nintendo Switch version of Marvel's Midnight Suns is no longer happening, Firaxis Games and 2K announced this week. Previously slated to be one of several platforms the game would release on at some point, the Switch version was pushed back to an undetermined later date alongside the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. The PlayStation and Xbox versions are still happening and now have release dates that'll see them released as soon as next week now that the game's DLC is wrapping up, but the Switch version is no longer in the works.

The note about the now canceled Switch version was a brief one in the reveal of the game's latest trailer for its Storm DLC. Promoting the DLC that'll be available in full alongside the release of the new Blood Storm DLC and the PS4 and Xbox One versions, Switch owners who were still waiting on the game got their bad news.

"All four DLC installments (The Good, the Bad, and the Undead; Redemption; The Hunger; and Blood Storm) will be available on launch day to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who purchase the Legendary Edition of the game or the Marvel's Midnight Season Pass," 2K said. "Note that a Nintendo Switch version of Marvel's Midnight Suns is no longer planned."

For those who are shifting their plans away from the Switch and to another platform know, it's worth keeping in mind that the game does run on the Steam Deck and seems to perform well there, if that's an option. If you're eyeing the PS4 or Xbox One versions now, know that both of those are only going to be available digitally.

And with these versions of the game releasing soon alongside the Blood Storm DLC, that'll mark the end of the known DLC plans for the game. Since launch, four different standalone DLCs (also obtainable via the season pass) have added Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and now Storm.

Firaxis, the creators of this game as well as the XCOM franchise, is now working on a new Civilization game. It hasn't been named just yet, but everyone's going with Civilization 7, for now, since it's known to be a mainline game.