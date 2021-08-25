Gamescom is officially here, and that means Gamescom Opening Night Live, the special event hosted by Geoff Keighley and featuring a number of new announcements, reveals, and premieres, is too. Gamescom Opening Night live is scheduled to begin later today, and we have compiled all the important information together for ease of access to figure out when, exactly, it is, what to expect, and how to watch. Given what we know already, it surely seems like Gamescom Opening Night Live will be a more interesting event than Xbox's Gamescom stream.

When Is Gamescom Opening Night Live?

Gamescom Opening Night Live is today, August 25th, and is set to officially begin at 11AM PT/2PM ET. There will be, however, a pre-show for the event with its own set of exclusive premieres that will begin 30 minutes prior to the official show as in previous years. Counting the pre-show, Gamescom Opening Night Live should clock in at 2.5 hours total.

How to Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live

This one is a bit weird. Because Gamescom Opening Night Live is basically host Geoff Keighley's baby, the actual official streams that have been announced are all on Keighley's channels for The Game Awards. Regardless, it will be available on The Game Award's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels with a Twitter event also set up. If you don't want to tune into the official channels, there will be plenty of others streaming it as well. For easiest possible use, we have also embedded the YouTube stream at the top of this article.

What to Expect at Gamescom Opening Night Live

While there are surely more unexpected announcements to be made at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Keighley has helpfully teased a number of specific video games that will show up during the event. For example, we already know to expect news on titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Far Cry 6, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Genshin Impact, Valheim, Death Stranding Director's Cut, Saints Row, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and more. It also seems increasingly likely that there will be Halo Infinite news at the show despite the fact that Xbox held its own event yesterday.

As noted above, Gamescom Opening Night Live is officially set to kick off today at 11AM PT/2PM ET with a pre-show 30 minutes prior. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Gamescom right here.

What do you think will be revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, specifically? Are you looking forward to the event today? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!