Marvel's Midnight Suns Reveals New Trailer Featuring the Abbey

Marvel's Midnight Suns is set to launch next month, and when it does, the game will feature a new team of heroes in the Marvel Universe. Every team needs a headquarters, and the Midnight Suns will be setting up camp in a location known as the Abbey. 2K Games and Firaxis have released an all-new trailer featuring the location, giving players an idea of what to expect. A "haunted Transian Castle raised on the cursed grounds of Old Salem," the base features a number of interesting areas which will play a major role in the game's narrative.

The trailer for the Abbey can be found embedded below.

While the trailer gives viewers a closer look at the game's central location, it also gives us a glimpse at how these characters will interact with one another. While at the Abbey, players will have an ability to forge closer bonds between the heroes and with the Hunter. By hanging out with certain heroes, players can gain Friendship XP, which can be seen around the 1:50 mark in the trailer. It remains to be seen how fleshed out this option will be, but it seems like it could be an interesting part of the game!

Marvel's Midnight Suns features an eclectic group of heroes. While fan favorites like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel are present, the game also features characters that casual audiences might be less familiar with, such as Nico Minoru, Magik, or the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider. If character interactions at the Abbey are pulled off well, they could give players a greater appreciation for these heroes. Hopefully, Firaxis Games is working hard to make this part of the game just as enjoyable as the combat!

Marvel's Midnight Suns is set to release December 2nd on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are also in the works. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Marvel's Midnight Suns? What do you think of this new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!