Classic 2000s RPG Series Will Soon Be Fully Playable on Consoles for the First Time

Back in June, an iconic RPG that paved the way for modern hits like The Elder Scrolls and The Witcher returned with a remake. When Gothic Remake arrived in June, it was the first new entry in the franchise in 15 years. Remakes of classic games like these are often welcomed by fans eager to see the original story with modern polish. But sometimes, you just want to experience the classics in their purest form. That’s part of why THQ Nordic also brought a port of Gotchic Classic to PlayStation and Xbox consoles at the end of July. Now, the publisher has confirmed the rest of the trilogy will soon follow.

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Gothic Classic, a faithful port of the original 2001 RPG, released for Nintendo Switch back in 2023. However, it only just made its way to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on July 28th. In a recent THQ Nordic showcase, the publisher confirmed that classic renditions of the second and third games are going to arrive on console throughout the rest of 2026. That means that, by the end of the year, the entire original Gothic trilogy will be playable on consoles for the very first time.

Gothic Classic Trilogy Releasing for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch 2 in 2026

Courtesy of THQ Nordic

When it released in June, the Gothic 1 Remake was fairly well received. It averaged 74 on Metacritic, with a Very Positive rating from PC gamers on Steam. The 2026 remake has been praised as a pretty faithful interpretation of the original. But that doesn’t mean the original isn’t still worth revisiting. The Gothic series, particularly the first two games, had a big impact on open-world RPGs today. Most notably, they were cited as influences for the teams behind The Witcher and The Elder Scrolls. To truly appreciate their place in gaming history, it’s well worth returning to the classics as they were first released. Thankfully, that’s about to be much easier.

Like many formative RPGs, Gothic released only for PC when it first arrived back in 2001. Nintendo Switch ports brought the first two games to console for the first time back in 2023. However, the first two games have yet to arrive on PlayStation or Xbox. Plus, Gothic 3 Classic has never been released on consoles at all. That means that gamers haven’t had a way to experience the formative RPG trilogy on PlayStation, Xbox, or even Switch. But by the end of 2026, all three will be easily playable on the console of your choice.

Courtesy of THQ Nordic

Gothic Classic is already available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Its sequel, Gothic 2 Complete Classic, will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on September 29th. The game is already available on Nintendo Switch, to the tune of $29.99 USD. Finally, the last game in the series will release for consoles for the very first time on November 24th. That finally gives gamers something major to look forward to in November besides GTA 6. However, the newest installment in the trilogy will not release on prior-gen consoles. Instead, Gothic 3 Classic will only be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch 2. All three games will be priced at $29.99 USD each on all platforms.

With the original trilogy on modern consoles and the remake out in the world, Gothic has become much more accessible. But of course, fans are already eager for more. After the THQ Nordic showcase wrapped without news, many RPG lovers want to know when we can expect Gothic 2 Remake. As of now, a remake of the second game hasn’t been officially confirmed. However, it may well be in the works given the publisher’s renewed focus on the iconic franchise. Until then, we’ve got the re-release of the entire trilogy for consoles to look forward to.