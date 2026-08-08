Fortnite Gem Hours Make It Easier to Get the Newest Sprite Variants & One of the Game’s Rarest Items

It’s been a busy week for Fortnite news. Earlier this week, we got the new Gem Sprite variants, plus confirmation of the first details for Chapter 7 Season 4. We also learned that Sprites will officially stick around next season, with a new generation of Sprite designs including the Create-a-Sprite winners. Clearly, there’s a lot to look forward to next season, but we’ve still got a little more to get out of Season 3. Today, Fortnite players will get two shots at boosted spawn rates for the newest Sprites in the game. This week’s Power Hours will be Gem Hours, which will boost spawn rates for Gem Sprites.

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Like previous Power Hours, the August 8th Gem Hours will run in two waves. Each session will include boosted spawn rates for featured Sprites, plus a few other bonuses. This week, that includes an increased chance to snag Mythic items. Given that Sprite designs will turn over at the end of the season, this marks one of the last big chances to fill in your collection before a new generation arrives. So, let’s dig into the details on this week’s Fortnite Power Hours so you can make the most of them.

Fortnite Gem Hour Times & Bonuses

Courtesy of Epic Games

As always, there will be two Power Hours this Saturday. Gem Hour #1 is live right now, from 2 PM to 4 PM ET. The second Gem Hour will run from 9 PM to 11 PM ET. That gives you two chances to log in and take advantage of the various Fortnite Gem Power Hour bonuses.

This week’s Power Hour bonuses in Fortnite include:

Self-Revive Device for all players

Seasonal weapons & items will drop at Mythic rarity

Sprites spawn more often, with an added boost to Gem Sprite rates

Regular Chests have a chance to drop the Mythic Goldfish

If you’re trying to complete your Season 3 Sprite collection before the current season ends, the boosted Sprite spawns will be a huge help. With the 8 newest Sprites just introduced this week, having Gem Sprites already boosted is a great way to make sure you’re able to add the newest variant to your stash. But this is also a great chance to snag some Mythic items. In particular, the Mythic Goldfish is exceptionally rare, so having it spawn in standard Chests during today’s Power Hours is kind of a big deal.

What’s Next for Fortnite Events?

Courtesy of Epic Games

Today’s Gem Hours mark the end of the weekly event schedule for Fortnite. The official X account typically shares the next week’s events on Sundays to give players a general idea of what to expect. This coming week will be interesting, as it marks the final week of Chapter 7 Season 3. Since the current season wraps up on August 19th, most sources suggest that no new Sprites will be added in the last week. Instead, players will have a few more days to complete their current collections and work to Master their Sprites.

With the news that Sprites will return in Season 4, there’s plenty more reason to round out your collection to show off in the new Sprite Garden. Next week’s schedule could well include a few more boosts to Sprite odds alongside the usual end-of-season finale and countdowns. Regardless of how it all shakes out, this week’s Power Hours are likely one of the last good chances to snag Sprites with boosted odds this season.