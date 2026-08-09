Ubisoft Makes $60 Game $3 for Limited Time

Ubisoft has made a video game that normally costs $60 available for just $3, courtesy of a massive 95% discount that is live until August 16. Better yet, other games in the series are always on sale, and in some cases, discounted just as much. Meanwhile, the timing of these deals is perfect because a new game in said series was just announced after a seven-year hiatus.

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More specifically, Ubisoft has launched a franchise sale for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon. The most noteworthy deals within this sale are for 2017’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and its 2019 sequel, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Both games are up to 95% off right now, which means the former is $2.49 rather than $49.99 and the latter is $2.99 rather than $59.99. This is on Steam, at least. The games are also 90% off on the Microsoft Store for Xbox users, which comes out to $4.99 for Wildlands and $5.99 for Breakpoint. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, the same deal is available for Wildlands, but Breakpoint is only 85% off, which means $8.99. It is unclear why there is variance across the storefronts, but there is.

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Other Ghost Recon Games on Sale

While these are the two biggest discounts, Ubisoft has put other Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon games on appreciable discounts as well. To this end, currently, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Desert Siege and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Island Thunder are $1.24 on Steam. These are cheaper than the deals above, but only 75% discounts; aka, the starting prices for these games are lower.

In addition to this, the original Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon is also on sale on Steam for $2.49. Further, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier is on sale for $4.99 on both Steam and the Xbox Store. Even better than this, it’s free with Ubisoft Connect. Lastly, on the Xbox Store only, both Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 are on sale for $4.99.

Of course, these older Ghost Recon games don’t hold up terribly well in 2026, but Wildlands and Breakpoint do. Wildlands, in particular, is still very fun to play, especially with friends. Meanwhile, Breakpoint doesn’t feel dated, but there is a reason why, after the massively popular Wildlands, the series went on hiatus, and it’s because Breakpoint is not nearly as good. Paying $60 for it is highway robbery, but $3 is a different story. If you are a big Ghost Recon fan, it’s worth checking out for three bucks.

New Ghost Recon Game

The timing of these deals is not random. Recently, Ubisoft both confirmed that a new Ghost Recon game is in development and expected to release soon. Meanwhile, it also released a new next-gen update for the aforementioned Wildlands. And this is a good move by Ubisoft, because the series needs a shot in the arm after missing for the entire 2020s so far.