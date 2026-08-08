Cryptic Steam Page Seemingly Teases New Game Linked to a Horror Cult Classic

As we head towards October, more people are ready to re-enter their horror gaming era. Of course, some of us never left, but there’s something extra special about playing a scary game during spooky season. That means it’s perfect timing to start thinking about new horror games. And today, the developer behind one of the biggest cult classic horror games in recent years is teasing something new. Mob Entertainment, the team behind the beloved Poppy Playtime, has just published a mysterious new Steam page. Could it be teasing a brand-new game in the franchise?

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It’s only been a few months since Poppy Playtime fans got to experience the latest installment in the episodic horror hit. But from the looks of it, this new Steam page isn’t a teaser for the next installment. Given that it’s an entirely separate Steam page from Poppy Playtime, it sure seems like Mob Entertainment might be gearing up to launch a brand-new game. It sure looks like said game will be linked to the broader world of Poppy Playtime, however.

Mob Entertainment Seemingly Teasing a Brand-New Poppy Playtime Spin-Off

Courtesy of Mob Entertainment

Seasoned Poppy Playtime enthusiasts likely recall that August 8th is a significant date in the game’s universe. The date marks the so-called “Hour of Joy,” when the human workers went “missing.” Sharing this cryptic new Steam Page on August 8th is likely not a coincidence, as Mob Entertainment does love to invite fans to dig into the lore. That said, they haven’t given us too much to go off of with this initial teaser.

The newly published Steam Page features few details about what this new game could be. It includes an image featuring the words Experiment 82626, alongside a familiar face from Poppy Playtime. BARRY the railcar first appeared in Poppy Playtime back in Chapter 2, and he seems to be involved in the teaser video that Mob Entertainment has pushed alongside the Steam page. This, along with the timing of the teaser, suggests that Mob Entertainment’s new game will be related to the world of Poppy Playtime in some way.

Courtesy of Mob Entertainment

While BARRY is familiar, we don’t yet have much context for Experiment 82626. Plenty of the toys we meet at Playtime Co. were once designated with experiment numbers. However, those have typically been 4 digits, not 5 like the number shown here. Is Experiment 82626 a new character that will be central to this new game? Or perhaps the numbers hint at a date? After all, we’re in the 8th month of 2026, so the number could point to something big coming on August 26th.

Besides the name Experiment 82626 and the image of BARRY, the Steam page itself is pretty bare-bones. There are just a handful of mysterious images, the video of BARRY in a tunnel, and barely any description. In classic Mob Entertainment teaser fashion, the team isn’t giving us much to go on just yet. Instead, the hints invite plenty of speculation from fans eager to see more of the Poppy Playtime universe. From the looks of it, we could be getting a brand-new game in the near future. What exactly that game will look like remains to be seen. Knowing Mob Entertainment, more hints and teasers likely lie ahead for fans to piece together before we get anything concrete.