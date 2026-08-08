5 Hidden Roguelike Gems to Play in 2026 When Others Have You Burnt Out

Roguelikes are a genre that can easily turn into a grind after awhile, whether its a hack-and-slash like Hades 2 or a deckbuilder like Slay the Spire. Many of these games can become tedious after hundreds of runs, or have realistic endpoints where fans of the genre want to experience something new. Rather than starting another run of Mewgenics or Balatro, it might be better to check out some other titles that offer fresh approaches to roguelike gameplay.

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Some of the best roguelikes weave the mechanics of the genre into their stories, creating compelling worlds focused on the cycle of success and failure. There are plenty of great narratives in roguelikes that are accompanied by unique visuals and presentation that blend the line between multiple types of games. Discovering variety is much easier in roguelikes than in other genres, as its definition is tied to a very flexible core concept for truly creative projects.

5. Absolum

Image credit: Dotemu

Absolum is an incredible beat-em-up that organizes its gameplay into a roguelike structure, creating a hybrid of genres that blends both into something special. This game can be played with one or two players in online co-op, where you pick one of four playable characters to go through different zones. Taking inspiration from Final Fight and Streets of Rage, Absolum gives each character tons of depth for players to master, leading to unique skill expression as you try to progress further.

The creatives behind Streets of Rage 4 are actually responsible for Absolum‘s robust combat systems, which vary depending on roguelike modifiers you pick up during a run. Making a build for a beat-em-up character is already a fascinating premise, keeping Absolum‘s runs fresh every time. The classic action of this game is matched by incredible 2D hand-drawn visuals, as well as a soundtrack with multiple masterpieces tied to specific areas or bosses. The fast-paced moments of Absolum are endlessly replayable, as deep character combo systems encourage mastery over the course of multiple runs.

One of the best roguelike elements in Absolum is how every beat-em-up stage in the game has some sort of secret to discover. Alternate paths can change your game drastically, providing greater challenges in exchange for better rewards. Stages and enemies are varied in Absolum, with multiplayer taking things up a notch if you choose to fight alongside another player. The unpredictable nature of the roguelike gameplay matches well with the familiarity of the beat-em-up mechanics, creating something that embodies the best of both worlds.

4. Mortal Sin

Courtesy of Nikola Todorovic

One of the most stylistic roguelikes out there is Mortal Sin, a game with graphic novel inspired visuals that players can adjust to their preferences. This game has an atmosphere similar to Dark Souls in many respects, with a nightmarish world full of grotesque foes that you fight in first-person through visceral melee combat. There aren’t any spells or special powers here, but rather precise close quarters fighting that requires players to chain attacks together carefully to dispatch their enemies.

Rougelike runs of Mortal Sin are determined by procedurally generated levels, which are in turn divided into hand-crafted rooms. The sheer variety of ways rooms can combine into one another is truly infinite, making each run feel completely fresh as you pursue any number of randomized quests the game gives you. Momentum and freeform violence define every excursion into Mortal Sin‘s world, as you smoothly adapt to new areas while executing enemies in bloody fashion.

The gore and presentation sell the style this game has, with color palettes to the gritty environments that players can adjust through modifiable contrast, brightness, saturation, and color settings. With a roster of 16 character classes in Mortal Sin, you have many options to change up what weapon you wield and how combat works for future runs, opening the door for plenty of experimentation. With so many options and adjustable features at your disposal, Mortal Sin might be one of the most customizable roguelikes for you to try.

3. Pathogenic

Courtesy of Aberrant Labs

Currently with Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam, Pathogenic is easily a roguelike you can get lost in for untold hours. This game’s introduction is simple — you are a parasite cell infiltrating a body that wants to destroy you at any cost. To survive, you must collect organelles to evolve in various ways, increasing your lethal potential before the body you’ve infected has a chance to retaliate. Every upgrade you find is manifested in a randomized world, which could give you the tools to fester or wipe you out fast.

The gameplay of Pathogenic is a twin-stick shooter that can quickly develop into a bullet hell, as the human immune system you fight against tries to blast you into oblivion. The addictive part of this roguelike comes from the build variety of your parasite once they manage to hunt and absorb different organelles. Acting like gameplay modifiers or perks, organelles not only give you static buffs, but also change the shape and structure of your parasite. Combining certain parts of your cellular body could increase your movement, provide better defensive options, or even add ranged attacks with new effects.

Chaining together organelle abilities drives the fun of this game, especially against a large roster of enemies. Pathogenic has you fight plenty of immunity cells, such as T Cells or Macrophages that fight fiercely to protect the body you’ve infected. The organic action is unpredictable every run, as you explore the body to find other permanent upgrades in Plasmid Fragments and other items. The smooth animations and physics on display makes Pathogenic a satisfyingly simple game to play, giving it an arcade feel that elevates it as a roguelike.

2. Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

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Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is a hack-and-slash roguelike that combines dark fantasy with tactical, almost tabletop-style gameplay that makes the game feel like a board game come to life. The “Random” element of this game is not from the typical features you’d expect in a roguelike, but rather a distinct system where you roll dice to determine how battles go. The combat of Lost in Random requires constant adaptation, as you can never know exactly what is going to happen next.

As you explore the randomly generated levels of four different biome worlds, you can use various weapons, card-based abilities, or elemental relics to influence how you play further. Jumping into a run means picking the time and places to roll your dice companion, strategically influencing situations based on the result of your wagers. Making a roll is taking a risk, with a good roll perhaps getting you out of a bad situation, while a bad roll could end your run right there and then. Managing your build and gambling for gameplay benefits drives the overall loop of Lost in Random.

The haunting visuals of this game are top-notch, creating an endearing yet eerie atmosphere that resembles a grim fairy tale at times. Multiple quests expand what’s possible during a run, with natural progression even when you die. Returning to your Sanctuary hub in Lost in Random lets you get permanent upgrades and adjust your build, giving this roguelike goals for you to reach without feeling like you have to start from square one every time.

1. SpellRogue

Courtesy of Guidelight Games

Deckbuilding roguelike games like Slay the Spire 2 are renowned for their accessibility and simplicity, but SpellRogue challenges players with a deeper, more tactical approach to the subgenre. This game has you build a deck of abilities for specific characters, but also use Mana Dice to determine the fate of your allies and enemies. Certain skills can help you reroll results, split dice values, flip what numbers they land on, or even enchant them with special effects, adding a huge iceberg of options for you to discover as you play.

Spell cards can also be disrupted by other factors in the game, leading to complex relationships between abilities that could fill a library. As you journey through various zones and face off against different types of enemies, you’ll have to adjust your deck for changing situations, both in preparation and on the fly. Each character you can pick in SpellRogue has a specific elemental mastery, influencing what type of deck they use among the 350+ spell cards in the game.

Increased difficulty options can truly test your deckbuilding skills here, with Descent systems providing some of the toughest battles the subgenre has to offer. Although SpellRogue might be for true roguelike veterans, it can be a breath of fresh air from fans of the genre who are used to seeing and playing the same flavor of game over and over again.