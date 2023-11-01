Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Teases Another Famous Marvel Superhero Team

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is continuing to expand its Marvel universe. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally here and it is filled with new references to the larger Marvel universe. One quest in the main story directly connects to Doctor Strange and Wong, there are additional nods to Wolverine and Black Panther, and much more. Despite all of this, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 never directly interacts with these heroes. They're all off-screen, doing their own thing. Even though Insomniac Games is making a Wolverine game, they didn't really include him. Part of this is because they didn't want to paint the Wolverine team into a corner while they're still figuring out what the game is, but they are part of the same universe.

Perhaps the biggest new Easter egg is one with the Fantastic Four. Directly across the street from Oscorp is the former home of Kingpin, AKA Fisk Tower. It appears it has now been totally rebranded as the Baxter Building, the iconic HQ of the Fantastic Four. While this is made evident on the front of the building, those who venture up to the rooftop will find a Fantastic Four logo being painted on to it. It's not quite done, but it does suggest the Fantastic Four are at least somewhat established already. The Avengers also have their own building in New York City, though they reside on the West Coast nowadays.

The Baxter building (Fantastic Four) is in Spider-Man 2



The Avengers & The Fantastic Four exist in the same universe but they’re not around. pic.twitter.com/I1SJyd0Vjw — Spider-Ben (@spiderman0801) October 25, 2023

Whether or not the Fantastic Four show up in a future Spider-Man game is up in the air. Given the other heroes mentioned haven't shown up, the odds are probably pretty slim, but it's not totally impossible they pop up in a brief cameo.

Is There a Marvel Games Universe?

As of right now, there is no larger Marvel Games universe. The developers are allowed to connect whatever they want, but Marvel doesn't mandate it like they do with the films. This is partially because games are so different from each other and take so long that it would be difficult to make it all connect. Insomniac is the only developer at the moment with a concrete shared universe, but that's about it. Marvel Games boss Bill Rosemann told ComicBook last year that they want to give developers freedom to take risks without affecting other games or developers.

Over the last eight years, only us comic book fans knew about a multiverse. Now, I mean, the world gets it. "Oh, there's other realities. Okay." They're cool with that. So we like to say each game is its own reality, but it's a Marvel reality. So there are certain things in all the games that we say, "Here's all the locations, people that are in the shared Marvel reality." If you're in a Marvel reality, you expect the Daily Bugle. You expect Roxxon, you expect maybe Hydra, Shield, things like that. But then within that, you have freedom to tell your story... if you want to blow up the moon, let's talk about it.