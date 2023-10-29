Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Features Cameos from Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features cameos from two pretty big Hollywood names: Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the biggest games of the year already. PlayStation has just released its big marquee title for the fall season and sees it as a critical part of its holiday plan. The game will be bundled with consoles, likely be promoted to no end in stores and on television, and may even get some DLC to help give it some extra legs. Fans are buzzing about the game's story, the black suit, and so much more, but there are still secrets being discovered over a week after release.

In the credits of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, fans may notice that The Suicide Squad actor Nathan Fillion and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Alan Tudyk are both listed without specific roles. Fans have been trying to figure out who they may play in the game and now we have an answer. Entertainment Weekly spoke to creative director Bryan Intihar who revealed that Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk play two men dressed in bodega cat costumes. If you've done the photo ops side quest in the game, you likely encountered these two. These guys stand outside of a bodega and will go on for extended periods of time rambling about various things. You can sit there for quite a while and continue to hear new lines from them, all of which are incredibly funny.

"One of our writers, Nick Folkman, wrote up a bunch of lines for Nathan and Alan to read," Intihar says. "They came in on a weekend and went into the VO booth and they vamped for a while. They're huge fans of the game. I think we brought them in because they wanted to be part of the next game. It's really cool when you have actors of their stature who get excited about your stuff and want to be in it."

Whether or not there are any other celebrity cameos hidden in the game is unknown. There are a lot of little Easter eggs in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and given how dense this game is, it wouldn't be surprising if there are more that we haven't found quite yet.