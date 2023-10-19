Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Just Let Go Trophy Guide

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a trophy called "Just Let Go" that calls back to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is here and it's a strikingly sentimental game. Given this is officially the third game in the series and Spider-Man is a character with a big heart and lots of friends/family, there are a lot of callbacks to some of the most important moments to both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. One side quest even sees Miles Morales collecting a bunch of stashes that his uncle, Aaron, left behind during his days as the Prowler. Players can also find Aunt May's grave for a trophy and there are a bunch of other nice touches across the game as well, including a tribute to Miles' father, Jefferson Davis.

With all of that said, the "Just Let Go" trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 calls back to the last game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In that game, Miles has a close friendship with a young girl named Phin. Unfortunately, Phin eventually becomes the Tinkerer and sets out on a destructive path that ultimately results in her death. Throughout the game, Miles is reminded of better times with Phin and even has a set of collectibles as part of a time capsule they put together. The very first one you see in that game is an Oscorp science center trophy in the shape of a cube. The two created an award-winning energy converter and made sure to honor the award by putting it in their time capsule.

Where to Find Miles and Phin's Science Trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

This award can be found in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but it's not very easy to find. For one, it's very small, so you won't just see it while swinging it around New York. You'll have to go to Trinity Church which is located in the Financial District. You can see an image of where to find it within that area on the map below.

Once you're there, swing to the top of the church and you should see it on one of the ledges up there. If you played Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you'll find it exactly where Miles met up with Phin right before being attacked by the Rhino. Once you see it, go up to it and interact with it. Miles will comment on it and then the trophy will unlock. After that, you can go back to saving New York City.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is getting showered and praise already. ComicBook gave the game a 4.5 out of 5 and noted that it's a superior sequel in almost every way thanks to improved gameplay and engaging side content. The story leaves a little bit to be desired, but ultimately, it is still a compelling tale for fans of the character.