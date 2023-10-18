Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Confirms New Game+ Mode Coming Post-Launch

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will get a New Game+ mode, but it won't be until later. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year as it will continue the story of one of PlayStation's most celebrated franchises to date. The first two Spider-Man games crafted a really compelling story about Peter Parker and Miles Morales while also balancing some of the most satisfying superhero gameplay out there. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 aims to up the ante with Venom, Kraven the Hunter, the black suit, and so much more. With all of that said, there will be a lot to see and do in the game on day one, but Insomniac is also giving players to come back.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be getting a New Game+ option at some point after launch. Insomniac Games hasn't officially confirmed exactly when that may happen, but hopefully not too long after launch. For those who have never used it before, New Game+ allows players to start a game over, but keep some critical parts of their previous save such as skill unlocks, cosmetics, and other things. We don't have specifics on how New Game+ will function here, but it may allow players to use things like their symbiote powers from the start of the game, but that's pure speculation. Either way, given you probably won't unlock every ability in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 until you're close to 100%ing the game, you probably won't be able to make full use of every new ability, skill, and gadget without doing New Game+.

No – we’re working on an update for those features but they won’t be in Day 1 — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) October 17, 2023

Insomniac Games is also working to add a feature that will allow you to replay missions in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. As it stands, once you finish the game, you can't go back to replay missions unless you want to completely start the game over. All of this should increase replayability on the game and bring some players back to redo their favorite missions or start over from the beginning with all of their powers once they're added. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will also have a day one patch later this week which Insomniac Games highly recommends installing in order to make sure you get the best, most polished experience possible.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review

ComicBook reviewed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and gave it a glowing review with a score of 4.5 out of 5. We praised the game for its incredible gameplay, varied side content, and much more: "Ultimately, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 captures the essence of the character on a micro and macro level. We get big, epic set pieces infused with personal stakes, spectacular combat, the amazing web-swinging that every kid dreams of, and a story that tests Miles Morales and Peter Parker on both physical and mental levels. While it isn't without its flaws, Spider-Man 2 is a sensational follow-up to the previous games and yet another winner for PlayStation players."