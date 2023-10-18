Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reveals Limited Edition Wheaties Tie-In

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be getting a Wheaties promotion. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the biggest games of the year and certainly the biggest PlayStation exclusive of 2023. The game comes after a long wait as the first one was released in 2018 and ended with a major tease at the symbiote and possibly Venom. Five years later, fans will get to experience the next chapter in Peter Parker and Miles Morales' journey. We'll get to see Peter Parker don the symbiote suit, battle the likes of Kraven the Hunter and Venom, and explore more of New York City with new toys like the web-wings.

As you might expect, PlayStation is investing a lot of money and resources into marketing this game. From flashy new trailers, TV spots, billboards, and even tie-in shoes with Adidas, it's hard to escape Spider-Man 2. In perhaps the strangest promo, PlayStation has partnered with cereal brand Wheaties to make a limited edition Spider-Man tie-in. The Wheaties brand is best known for featuring athletes and notable figures on their boxes and have become a bit of a collectible item as a result. For whatever reason, Spider-Man himself will be the next icon to be on the Wheaties box. Wheaties will be selling a box that features half of Peter Parker's Spider-Man mask on one side and if you flip it around, the other side will feature half of Miles Morales' mask. It's a unique crossover, but one that will surely get collectors buzzing. The boxes will go on sale on Wheaties' website on October 19th at 10:20 AM ET/7:20 AM PT. You can take a look at the boxes below.

Start your mornings off right with a limited-edition box of Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 Wheaties cereal – the breakfast of heroes! #BeGreaterTogether



Grab your own: https://t.co/YP8ccVd0gN pic.twitter.com/JaM0k6Gw5k — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 17, 2023

It's a fun way to celebrate the release of the new game. Insomniac Games also shared a fun tweet of Miles Morales running the bases at a baseball park which earns the player a trophy. So, the Spider-Men are kind of fitting into the Wheaties brand!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review

ComicBook.com gave Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a 4.5 out of 5 and noted that despite some pacing issues with its story, it's a superior game to its predecessors in almost every way: "Ultimately, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 captures the essence of the character on a micro and macro level. We get big, epic set pieces infused with personal stakes, spectacular combat, the amazing web-swinging that every kid dreams of, and a story that tests Miles Morales and Peter Parker on both physical and mental levels. While it isn't without its flaws, Spider-Man 2 is a sensational follow-up to the previous games and yet another winner for PlayStation players."