Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Yuri Lowenthal Teases Peter and Miles Dynamic

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 star Yuri Lowenthal is teasing his character's dynamic with Miles Morales in the new game. Collider sat down with the Peter Parker voice actor to discuss the highly-anticipated title. Yes, Nadji Jeter plays Miles in the PlayStation series, and their relationship has grown over the course of the first game and Miles's adventure. Now, they're both up against a massive new threat with Venom and Kraven on the loose. It's been a bit of a trial by fire for the younger Spider-Man. Miles is going to have to really step it up to help his mentor when the symbiotic gets involved. The store of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is both heroes really coming into their own when faced with overwhelming odds. Here's what the star had to say.

"I mean, me and Nadji now have known each other since that first game. Much like Peter does in this game with Miles, I've gotten to watch Nadji grow up and come into his own and really tune into his power and who he is," Lowenthal said. "So, while that doesn't happen with every game, you don't get to enjoy that mirroring of a relationship in real life and in a game, it just so happened that it worked out that way for this."

"I love seeing that relationship play out in the game because the first game was more Pete's game, and the second game was obviously more Miles' game, and this one is very evenhanded. Both of them get powerful, powerful journeys, and you really get to see Miles come into his own and really stand in his power," the actor added. "At certain points throughout the game, the relationship tips where Miles is guiding Pete, where Pete loses his way, and Miles has to become very heavy-handed—without giving too much away—he steps beyond the mentorship and into tough love."

Will Sony's PS5 Spider-Man Enter The Spider-Verse Again?

(Photo: PlayStation)

Audiences cheered when Spider-Man PS4 showed up in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast asked Yuri Lowenthal about another trip into the Spider-Society headquarters. The voice actor is absolutely down for another appearance. But, what he would really love is seeing universe 42's Miles Morales pop-up in the game somehow. A lot of players out there would love the sound of that too. As the wait for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse continues to stretch onward.

"God, I hope so," Lowenthal told the hosts. "Again, surprises, even for me. They don't tell me all the stuff that's in the game. Mostly, just because I don't need it to do my job. So I don't know to be honest. I hope. I'm hoping just like everyone else. I was so excited that they included my Spider-Man in the movie. I think it would only be fair. So, I would hope going forward that there's more crossover."

How Long Will Lowenthal Play Spider-Man?

(Photo: PlayStation)

Elsewhere in the same conversation on Phase Zero, Lowenthal said that he wanted to keep playing Spider-Man for as long as he possibly could. For as long as Insomniac and PlayStation give him the thumbs-up, he'll get into the booth and deliver the voice that so many players out there have grown accustomed to. Lowenthal shared that he still occasionally gets surprised that people want him to be Spider-Man. If they were to stop him today, he would feel great about all that he's accomplished as Peter Parker and be grateful for the entire experience.

"I'll be honest, I'm just excited that at my age they still let me play Spider-Man, or that they ever let me play Spider-Man in the first place," Lowenthal added. "I'll do it to my dying breath if they'll let me because I love it so much. I love working with [Insomniac] so much and I love what they do. And I just got to say, I love playing Spider-Man. It is the best. I'll do it forever if they ask me to but I also understand if at some point they're like, 'You know what, we're going to have to switch gears.' And I'd be like, 'You know what? I had a good run.' Not everyone can say that they do what I get to do. Even if it ended today I'd be like, 'I did that.' But I also hope it goes on forever."

Are you excited to see Miles and Peter together again? Let us know down in the comments!