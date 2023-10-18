Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Fans Burned by New Restock of PS5 Plates: "What a Mess"

Earlier today, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Console Covers went back on sale for the PlayStation 5 through Best Buy, and the situation was nothing short of a mess. The Console Covers were supposed to be offered as a Live Drop exclusively through the retailer's app, and many hoped that this would make the covers a lot easier to obtain than they were back in July. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, as there were technical issues with the app right from the start. As a result, the PS5 plates quickly sold out, much to the frustration of everyone trying to obtain them.

On the surface, the idea of swappable PS5 plates is a really great concept. It's significantly cheaper than buying a brand-new console, and it allows existing PS5 owners a chance to celebrate the release of a big new game. Unfortunately, PlayStation has failed to meet the demand on these Console Covers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2; the game is easily the biggest PS5 exclusive of 2023. Sony is going to have to work a lot harder to keep up with demand, and it certainly doesn't help when retailers like Best Buy have technical issues.

While PlayStation and Best Buy are struggling to meet demand, the company Dbrand has stepped in to offer an alternative. As revealed last month, Dbrand has their own take on the PS5 Console Covers, with a Spider-Man/Venom inspired design. Priced at $64.98, the company's "Arachno Plates" are actually priced one cent cheaper than Sony's official offering. It's not exactly the same as the one being sold by PlayStation, but it should be a lot easier to obtain for Spider-Man fans!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the PS5 plates for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.