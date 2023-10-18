Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Fans Burned by New Restock of PS5 Plates: "What a Mess"
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 plates went back on sale, and it was messy.
Earlier today, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Console Covers went back on sale for the PlayStation 5 through Best Buy, and the situation was nothing short of a mess. The Console Covers were supposed to be offered as a Live Drop exclusively through the retailer's app, and many hoped that this would make the covers a lot easier to obtain than they were back in July. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, as there were technical issues with the app right from the start. As a result, the PS5 plates quickly sold out, much to the frustration of everyone trying to obtain them.
On the surface, the idea of swappable PS5 plates is a really great concept. It's significantly cheaper than buying a brand-new console, and it allows existing PS5 owners a chance to celebrate the release of a big new game. Unfortunately, PlayStation has failed to meet the demand on these Console Covers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2; the game is easily the biggest PS5 exclusive of 2023. Sony is going to have to work a lot harder to keep up with demand, and it certainly doesn't help when retailers like Best Buy have technical issues.
While PlayStation and Best Buy are struggling to meet demand, the company Dbrand has stepped in to offer an alternative. As revealed last month, Dbrand has their own take on the PS5 Console Covers, with a Spider-Man/Venom inspired design. Priced at $64.98, the company's "Arachno Plates" are actually priced one cent cheaper than Sony's official offering. It's not exactly the same as the one being sold by PlayStation, but it should be a lot easier to obtain for Spider-Man fans!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the PS5 plates for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Things started rough...
Best Buy sent out a warning shot for the Spider-Man 2 plates and yeah this should go great. I'm watching, and hopefully we get a notification out before they do when it's actually live. What a mess already! pic.twitter.com/271xR2G7WO— LeBlorstOfTimes 🤖 Gaming/Tech Drop 🔔+deals (@LeBlorstOfTimes) October 18, 2023
...and they didn't end much better.
@BestBuy good job on your Spider-Man ps5 plates drop, logged me out and couldn’t even sign it! STILL CAN’T EVEN AFTER ITS SOLD OUT!!! TRASH COMPANY— CFCF4L (@cfcf4l) October 18, 2023
Many accused Best Buy of dropping the ball.
@BestBuySupport @BestBuy You guys dropped the ball big time today. How can you guys promote an in app exclusive drop for the Spider-Man plates and then have your app completely fail. If you knew that it was in high demand, then why didn’t you plan ahead and iron out problems. SMH— Afkswag (@afkswag) October 18, 2023
The app is apparently still having problems.
@BestBuy @BestBuySupport Even AFTER reportedly selling out of the Spider-Man plates on your app via “Drops” ( which is STILL broken, I might add), I STILL can’t sign in to your app— Ares Lancaster (@what0080) October 18, 2023
Fans can hardly be blamed for feeling frustrated.
Hey @BestBuy thanks for having the Spider-Man 2 PS5 plates locked behind the app which “mysteriously” crashed and then everything is out of stock that was really cool.— BlowtorchBryan (@BlowtorchBryan) October 18, 2023
It's heartbreaking when you come so close.
@BestBuy @BestBuySupport I had the spider-man plates in my cart three times and every time they got taken out and i was not able to buy it you need to fix your app this drop was absolutely horrible— Whats goid (@halfki2) October 18, 2023
Did anyone actually get the plates?
@BestBuy @BestBuySupport Has someone actually managed to get the Spider-Man 2 plates??? It kept logging me out, I was literally in line for it 4 times, what a waste of time— Arko.+ (@syntheticguilt) October 18, 2023
Worst. Experience. EVER.
That was the absolute WORST app experience I’ve ever had to deal with from @BestBuy @BestBuySupport trying to do the Drops to get the ps5 Spider-Man 2 plate covers. Can’t believe @Sony @PlayStation lets a company drop their product so freaking horribly like that & get away withit— Zenrawr (@Zenrawr_) October 18, 2023