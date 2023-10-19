Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Features Fan-Favorite Amazing Spider-Man 2 Suit

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features one of the most requested suits from the character's history. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will take fans back to New York City and let you fill the shoes of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. One of the big selling points of the game has been that Peter Parker will don the iconic black suit which brings out the darker side in him. The suit has been seen in countless comics, multiple video games, and of course, the Spider-Man 3 film starring Tobey Maguire. However, there are a ton of other suits that will be featured in the game. The aforementioned black Tobey Maguire suit will be in the game along with a ton of other variants.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the whole year and it will be checking a lot of boxes off for fans. One such box is that you'll get to use the long-requested suit from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It's a massive step up from the suit Andrew Garfield wears in the first film, opting to ditch the basketball-esque looking fabric and eyes with sunglass lenses for something more true to form to the comics. The eyes are wider, looking a bit more friendlier, the colors are brighter, and the fabric (at least in the film) ripples at high speeds. It's a really beautiful suit and even made a return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans were hoping to see it in the first game, but of course, Insomniac Games wanted to make sure there were more suits that could be used in the sequel. Now, it's finally here and it is glorious. To make matters even better, you can unlock it at a fairly early level. You'll likely unlock it during the game's first act and can equip it at will from there.

With that, along with other suits such as the suit Tom Holland's Peter makes at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, pretty much all of the suits from the films are in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The only exceptions are the two homemade suits that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's versions of the character make in their respective origin films. Whether or not those could come in DLC or even in the next Spider-Man game is a mystery.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review

We gave Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a 4.5 out of 5 in our review and praised it for its incredible gameplay, engaging themes, and more. However, it does feel like it does try to stuff a lot of things into its story and doesn't give it all the time needed to breathe: "Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally here and it's a bigger, better sequel in almost every single way. Although it comes with some caveats, Insomniac Games continues to prove it understands Spider-Man across both gameplay and story. There are few developers capable of giving this much depth to a character that has been around for this long and had this many stories, but Insomniac finds a way to make it all feel fresh."