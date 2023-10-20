Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Covers Will Be Restocked Later This Year

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 covers will be coming back! The PlayStation 5 is one of the biggest pieces of gaming hardware out there right now and one of the great things about it is that it's extremely customizable. The console comes with two white plates that serve as a shell of sorts and they can be easily removed. This made it easier to install things like a new SSD or maybe clean it a bit, but it has also been something Sony has figured out how to monetize. These plates can be easily replaced with custom plates. Sony has released a variety of colors and there are third-party retailers that do different designs, but the one catching everyone's eye is a set of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 plates. They're red like Spidey's costume, have the white spider symbol on them, and there's even a little bit of black to represent the symbiote.

These have been extremely hard to get and honestly, people have been better off just buying the new PS5 bundle which includes both the console with the plates and the game if they're really determined to get it. However, that's not really ideal for those who already own the console. After the plates went pretty much immediately with the last restock, fans began to give up hope and assumed they were gone forever and were understandably a bit upset. There is still hope to be had, though. Best Buy (via Wario64) is claiming the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 plates will return this December. That is quite a while and by then, most of the diehard fans will have completed the game at least once, if not multiple times. This may weed out some of the scalpers and lower demand, making it easier for those who really want one to actually acquire it, though.

According to the Best Buy app, more PS5 Spider-Man 2 covers will go up...on December 18th https://t.co/WSn9BqPoXz — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 19, 2023

As of right now, we'll just have to wait and see how things go. It could be yet another disaster. It could also mean the extra time between restocks is because PlayStation is trying to produce more and make sure they won't sell out ASAP. Nevertheless, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out now and if you're still on the fence, be sure to check out our glowing 4.5 out of 5 review!