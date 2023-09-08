Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reveals New Looks at Venom and the Black Suit

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has given us some new looks at two characters that are almost quite literally cut from the same cloth: Black Suit Spider-Man and Venom. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and it's finally almost here. The first game was released five years ago and although there was a spin-off centered around Miles Morales three years ago, many have been waiting on a resolution to the post-credits sequence at the end of the first game. It was revealed that Norman Osborn was keeping his son, Harry, in some kind of container with the symbiote. All signs seemed to be suggesting that Harry would be Venom, but Insomniac Games is playing coy.

Earlier this summer, Insomniac Games pulled the curtain back on the first gameplay of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and confirmed that players will indeed be able to don the black suit as Peter Parker. It will play a pretty big role in the story as Peter appears to be going down a darker path while Miles is conflicted about his mentor's new behavior. At some point or another, Venom will also be in the game and cause all kinds of havoc in New York City. We're not sure quite how all of these things will connect, but it will certainly be a pretty dense game. To celebrate the fact the game is about a month and a half away from releasing, Insomniac Games has released new posters of both Venom and Peter Parker wearing the black suit. You can view them below.

Insomniac Games teased that fans can expect some more news about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 before it launches since it's been largely radio silence since San Diego Comic-Con at the end of July. Whether or not we'll get another trailer is anyone's guess, but perhaps there will be a special PlayStation State of Play for the game in a few weeks with more gameplay.