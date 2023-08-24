Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Rating Revealed

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has officially been rated by the ESRB. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and probably one of the most anticipated PS5 games to date. In 2018, Insomniac Games released its version of Spider-Man on PS4 and it became an immediate Game of the Year contender. While there had been good Spider-Man games prior to this, the character’s gaming outings had a major fall from grace courtesy of lackluster releases spawned by Activision. Now, after several years of waiting, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is finally going to give fans a new version of Venom along with a number of other things.

With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 introducing the symbiote, Venom, and Kraven, some folks (like parents) may be a bit concerned that this game could be a bit more mature than the last one. Marvel’s Spider-Man had some pretty intense sequences in the last game such as a terrorist attack that saw civilians being killed in broad daylight with no remorse. However, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will once again be rated T for Teen like its predecessors. The official rating label notes that the game will feature blood, drug references, mild language, and violence. You can get an idea of some of the content that landed the game its rating courtesy of the ESRB below.

Why Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Is Rated T for Teen

“This is an action game in which players assume the roles of Peter Parker and Miles Morales/Spider-Men as they attempt to save New York City from a new threat,” reads the description. “From a third-person perspective, players fight crime, swing around buildings, and engage in melee-style combat with enemies. Characters mostly punch, kick, and throw each other during fights; central characters can use special symbiote-based and electricity-based attacks on enemies. Some enemies use pistols and/or machine guns during combat; gunshots sometimes result in small splashes of blood. Cutscenes depict further instances of violence/blood: a character choked to death; a dead body turned over; blood drops on a leaf. In some crime missions, characters can be seen trading unnamed drugs for weapons; drug packages can be seen in a car trunk. The words “pr*ck” and “a*s” appear in the game.”

While this may not come as a surprise to most people, Batman: Arkham Knight shocked fans when it was rated M. Prior games in that series had been rated T, but the final game in the trilogy pushed things a bit too far and landed it a more mature rating. X-Men Origins: Wolverine also famously got an M-rating, but it was far more intentional due to all of the blood and gore.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively on PS5 on October 20th.