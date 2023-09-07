Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Shares First Full Look at Lizard

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games has today fully revealed its own take on Lizard who will be appearing in the forthcoming PlayStation 5 sequel. Back in May, Insomniac first showed off gameplay from Spider-Man 2 as part of an extensive demo. In this presentation, Lizard was confirmed to be one of the new villains appearing in the game, although his appearance was largely kept hidden throughout. Now, Insomniac has opted to fully showcase Lizard as a way of generating more excitement for its forthcoming project.

Highlighted on Insomniac's official social media channels, a new character poster for Lizard in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was revealed. This poster is one of many that Insomniac has shared with fans this week as others have also come about tied to Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Kraven. As for Lizard's design, the iconic Spider-Man antagonist looks quite vicious and contains a number of sharp spikes that run up his back and tail. Insomniac's take on Lizard is also notably missing the lab coat that has been synonymous with other versions of the character. Perhaps this look will be seen at some point in Spider-Man 2, though, notably when Dr. Curt Connors first transforms into the beast.

Currently, the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is drawing incredibly close as the highly-anticipated sequel is slated to launch on PlayStation 5 next month on October 20. In the coming days and weeks, it seems likely that Insomniac and PlayStation will continue to share new looks at Spider-Man 2 as it has done today with this poster for Lizard. As such, be sure to stay tuned to our ongoing coverage here on ComicBook.com as we'll continue to bring you all of the latest news on what is surely PlayStation's biggest release of 2023.

To learn more about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and what it will have in store, you can find the official description of the game below.

"Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat. Explore an expansive Marvel's New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear.

Wield Peter's symbiote abilities and Miles' explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains – including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues' Gallery."