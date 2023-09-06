Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reveals Best Look Yet at Kraven

PlayStation and Insomniac Games have revealed arguably the best look so far at Kraven the Hunter in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Dating back to the announcement of Spider-Man 2 in 2021, Kraven has been known to be one of the main villains of the PS5 sequel alongside Venom. In recent months, this focus on Kraven has only grown more pronounced as Insomniac has started to highlight its own take on the classic Spider-Man baddie even further. Now, this spotlight has resulted in a new image of Kraven coming about which shows him in his recognizable attire.

Shared on social media today, Insomniac unveiled a new character poster for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that featured Kraven front and center. This is the third such poster that Insomniac has revealed this week and follows a pair shown off in the past day that featured both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. As for this new poster tied to Kraven, he can be seen holding a massive knife in one hand while standing in the midst of what looks to be a jungle.

"Marvel's New York is now Kraven's hunting ground," reads Insomniac's description alongside this new image. "Bringing an army of Hunters, Kraven upends the city to obtain exactly what he desires."

🚨Marvel's New York is now Kraven's hunting ground.🚨



Bringing an army of Hunters, Kraven upends the city to obtain exactly what he desires.#SpiderMan2PS5 #BeGreaterTogether



Pre-order here: https://t.co/88ReXsbPYj pic.twitter.com/szvczP4utr — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 6, 2023

Which Villains Are in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

As mentioned, other than Kraven, Venom is the second major antagonist that Insomniac has highlighted in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Perhaps more so than Kraven, Venom's role seems integral to the events of this sequel and could be the eventual "final boss" that Peter and Miles have to take on. Additionally, other trailers and gameplay footage for Spider-Man 2 have confirmed Lizard and Mr. Negative will both be appearing as well.

Perhaps the most surprising "villain" that will likely end up appearing in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be Spider-Man himself, Peter Parker. Given what we've seen of the game so far, before the birth of Venom, the symbiote attaches to Peter, and as a result, leads to him being more brutal and unforgiving. Insomniac has been very careful with what it's shown of Peter and the symbiote suit in Spider-Man 2 so far, but some of the promotional materials have hinted at an eventual clash between Peter and Miles. Although this moment in the game wouldn't necessarily make Peter a proper villain, it should create a dynamic that hasn't been seen in many other superhero games before.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is poised to release in a little over a month on October 20, exclusively for PlayStation 5. As we continue to draw even closer to this date, PlayStation and Insomniac will surely keep showing off more looks at the sequel. With this in mind, be sure to continue checking out ComicBook.com in the days and weeks ahead as we'll keep you in the loop on everything tied to Spider-Man 2.