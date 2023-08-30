Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Download Size Revealed

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is nearly here and it's expected to be one of the biggest games of the year. Fans have been waiting for five years to see the next chapter in Peter Parker's story. While we did get a bit of an appetizer with Miles Morales, the first game has had a lot of lingering threads that fans have been chomping at the bit to see resolved. Perhaps most notably, the symbiote was teased at the end of the first game and signs point to Harry Osborn becoming Venom. It also seems like there may be a chance Norman Osborn could be led down his path as the Green Goblin amongst many other things.

Needless to say, the scope and scale of this game is going to be massive with two playable Spider-Men, a larger playable world, new powers, and much, much more. It's also the first Insomniac Spider-Man game to completely abandon the PS4 in favor of getting the most out of the PS5, something Insomniac has shown can be a worthy endeavor with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. So, naturally, fans are expecting Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to be a beefy game. It seems like that will almost certainly be the case as we now know the expected download size of the game. The packaging for the new limited edition Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 console reveals that the game will require a minimum of 98GBs of space to be downloaded. Given the game is still over a month and a half out, it's possible that the game will be a bit bigger than that due to patches and other things that come closer to release.

However, nearly 100GBs is something we see for a lot of huge games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty, and other very dense releases. As of right now, Insomniac is still keeping us in the dark on this game and it remains to be seen how long the game will be and how much side content there will be.

What is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 About

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will pick up shortly after the events of Miles Morales and see Peter Parker being consumed by the symbiote. This not only makes him stronger, but more dangerous, aggressive, and even a little less heroic. This puts Miles in an interesting bind as his mentor begins to succumb to this evil force. To make matters more complicated, Kraven the Hunter has arrived in New York City to hunt Spider-Man and some of his allies/foes, including Dr. Curt Connors AKA The Lizard. The aforementioned scientist is also the only one who can assist Peter in helping find a cure to the disease plaguing his best friend, Harry Osborn.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is nearly here. The game will release worldwide on October 20th for PlayStation 5. If Sony follows the trend of its predecessors, it's likely to come to PC in a few years, possibly before a hypothetical threequel. That hasn't been confirmed, but Sony has done a good job of porting its best games to PC, typically as a way to promote an upcoming release.