‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Features Hilarious ‘Spider-Man 3’ Nod

Whether you’re a fan of the comics or the movies, Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac has the most amazing nods to it all. It’s the perfect superhero movie and not just for its heroics, but for the characters themselves. For fans of Toby McGuire’s take on Spidey, this emote is perfect for you.

Spider-Man has a button that lets you say hi to pedestrians and I’m not going to stop until I’ve given everyone in New York City the finger guns pic.twitter.com/7wq08OTLFK — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) September 7, 2018

Not quite sure about the reference we’re talking about? You can see a small clip from the full movie in the video at the top of the article and then compare it to yourself with the in-game clip from good ‘ol Tristan.

Say hi to literally everyone you meet, get that swagger on, and look as goofy as you’d like with the finger gun emote available to players. It’s not the only emote either, but in our humble opinion? It’s the best.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4. Critics and gamers alike are raving about the vast title, and for good reason! There’s so much to unlock through playing, so much to explore, and so many amazing easter eggs for a beloved franchise.

Our very own Matthew Hayes even gave the Marvel game a perfect score and couldn’t sing its praises enough. You can check out the full review right here as well as a small blurb below. You can also check out our Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories”

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”