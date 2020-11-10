Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals Adidas Superstar Sneaker

✖

In Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the game's titular star will rock a pair of Adidas kicks that match his costume, and fans will have the opportunity to snag a pair for themselves later this month! Marvel revealed the new sneakers on Twitter, and they should be the perfect thing for those that like to represent their favorite game on the go. The Superstar sneakers will be available in sizes for adults and kids, so Spider-fans of all-ages can pick-up a pair when they go on sale. The heel of the shoe will feature a webbing print, and the laces will have a PlayStation tag, as well as a tag of Miles' Spider-Man logo.

Images of the Superstar sneakers can be found in the Tweet below.

Miles has always had a lot more style than his predecessor Peter, and that will be reflected in the upcoming game. As such, it makes a lot of sense to do this kind of promotion. Given the fact that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is positioned to be one of the PS5's biggest launch titles, it seems there might be some demand for these sneakers!

Sneakers based on major video game releases have become increasingly common, of late. Interestingly enough, this is not the only major video game release this year receiving a tie-in from Adidas. In September, sneakers based on Cyberpunk 2077 leaked. Unlike the kicks based on Miles Morales, multiple designs are being offered for Cyberpunk 2077. While CD Projekt Red's upcoming game isn't slated to release until December, the sneakers based on the game are set to release later this week.

The Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstar sneakers from Adidas are set to go on sale November 19th in the US and Canada, and December 4th in European markets. A price has not yet been revealed, but the sneakers will go live right here on launch day.

Are you excited for the Miles Morales x Adidas sneakers? What do you think of the video game-inspired kicks? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support