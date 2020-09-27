Cyberpunk 2077 Adidas Sneakers Leaked

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 will apparently receive tie-in sneakers from Adidas sometime in the near future. At this time, the news has not been officially announced by Adidas or CD Projekt Red, but by @Solebyjc on Instagram. The self-proclaimed "Sneaker/Sample Specialist/Collector" showed off the Adidas x9000l4 Boosts in a post on the social media platform, and the pair look pretty sleek! The colors are a perfect fit for Cyberpunk 2077's aesthetic, with the game's signature bright yellow logo on a black sneaker, with some purple highlights, for good measure. An image of the sneakers can be found in @Solebyjc's post, embedded below.

View this post on Instagram First Look: adidas x9000l4 boost x CyberPunk ⚡️🎮👾 A post shared by 𝓙𝓒® (@solebyjc) on Sep 21, 2020 at 6:52am PDT

While sneaker tie-ins might seem a bit unusual for a video game, they've become increasingly common over the last few years. Adidas has done several Pokemon-themed collaborations, and Puma similarly announced sneakers based on Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. Given the hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077, fans might be seeing more tie-ins like this in the near future.

As CD Projekt Red's follow-up to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot to live-up to. Since the title's release in 2015, The Witcher 3 has been considered one of the greatest games of all-time. The title saw a giant boost in interest following the release of The Witcher on Netflix, and it seems likely that a lot of those new players will be interested in seeing what the publisher can do with a different franchise. Whether or not that translates to an interest in merchandise, as well, remains to be seen!

The Adidas x9000l4 Boost x Cyberpunk 2077 sneakers will likely arrive closer to the game's release, but until Adidas or CD Projekt Red makes any kind of official announcement, fans will just have to eye @Solebyjc's pair jealously.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on November 19th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with a Google Stadia release to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

