Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Art Book Announced

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is bringing out an art book to celebrate the game. On the character’s official Twitter account, Titan Books was able to show off the cover art for their release. If you ever wanted to know what goes into fleshing out the world that Miles swings through, then they’ve got all the information you need. From the first minute that the latest Spider-Man game was unveiled during that PlayStation showcase, it was clear that the character’s adventures on the next-gen console would be a high-point in the early days of the PlayStation 5. For the moment, that has been true. With few original releases available, and very few consoles, most Sony gamers flocked to see what was going on with the young hero. Now, those people who loved Miles’ struggles to become his own Spider-Man can have something to display in their homes that shows off this unique adventure in the character’s life.

Explore the creative process in "Marvel's Spider-Man: #MilesMorales – The Art of the Game" from @TitanBooks, featuring characters, locations, gadgets, and more with unique insights from the game's artists and developers. Order here: https://t.co/dKy8Lk2Pks #BeYourself #BeGreater pic.twitter.com/ZJWiqN0akP — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) January 22, 2021

Check out Titan Books’ official description down below:

“Be greater, be yourself as Miles Morales swings onto the scene in his own video game for the first time. Learning the ropes as Spider-Man in Peter Parker’s absence, Miles must find the balance between keeping his new home, Harlem, safe and rising up to take on new challenges and enemies that test his abilities and loyalties to the limit.”

“The creative process of this much-anticipated game is captured in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – The Art of the Game. This lush, hardback book showcases the remarkable concept art and in-game renderings created by the talented development team creating the game in collaboration with Marvel. Characters, locations, tech, gadgets, Spider suits and much more are presented in all their incredible detail, accompanied by unique insights from the artists and developers behind the game.”

