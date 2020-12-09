Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Tops Call of Duty as Most Downloaded PS5 Game in Launch Month

✖

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been all the rage since it released on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 last month, but it seems as though the game is finding even more success on the next-gen console than we may have originally thought. Based on some new information that has now come to light, Insomniac Games’ latest has already performed well enough at market to do better than Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in one specific area.

Shared by the PlayStation Blog today, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the best-selling game of November on the PlayStation Store for PS5. While this wouldn’t necessarily be a huge shock considering how popular the original Marvel’s Spider-Man was, the fact that it was able to beat out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is pretty remarkable. Call of Duty annually seems to dominate every sales chart it appears on when it drops each year, so the fact that Miles Morales was able to beat it out for those who were picking up the new PlayStation says a lot.

Still, that doesn’t mean that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War didn’t have any success whatsoever last month. In fact, when it comes to the European PS5 digital chart for November, Call of Duty actually bested Miles Morales for that first place position. In addition, Black Ops Cold War also dominated the PS4 sales charts for both the United States and Europe, so it’s not as if Activision’s latest shooter is having a down year.

As for the other games that ended up doing well for November, Bluepoint’s remake of Demon’s Souls for PS5 appeared third and fourth respectively on the US and EU charts for the next-gen platform. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from Ubisoft also ended up doing quite well for itself too and finished in fourth on the US chart and third in Europe for PS5.

All in all, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will surely continue to have a lot of staying power on these charts moving forward, but Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales surely won't do too shabby for itself either. And considering that Insomniac Games has continued to update the game as recently as today, it's a title that might continue to be relevant as we move into 2021.

So what about yourself? If you already own a PS5 did you end up picking up Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at launch too?