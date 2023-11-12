Marvel's Wolverine May Release Very Soon, According to Artist

Marvel's Wolverine may not be that far out, if an artist is correct. There is a big superhero video game boom happening right now, which may come as a surprise given the Marvel Cinematic Universe absolutely dominated pop culture in the 2010s. For whatever reason, during that time we were treated to mobile games, bad movie tie-in games, and so on. Batman was largely the only hero getting really good premium games. Now, Marvel is trying to rectify this with the Spider-Man games, Guardians of the Galaxy, and many, many other games based on some of their best heroes.

Insomniac Games proved itself on the Spider-Man games and has been given the freedom to make another Marvel game: Marvel's Wolverine. The game was announced back in 2021 alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but it's not quite clear how far along Marvel's Wolverine is. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was just released to great acclaim and Insomniac Games has started moving Spider-Man developers on to Marvel's Wolverine, but the game has still been in production the entire time. Ultimately, we have no idea what to expect from the game or when to expect it, but a new leak may give us some insight. A concept artist named Hung Nguy noted that they worked on Marvel's Wolverine and slated it for a 2024 release date. Whether or not that actually comes to fruition is anyone's guess. It could be an error, it could be completely incorrect, and of course, delays happen all the time.

Hopefully Insomniac Games will start addressing the future with Marvel's Wolverine soon now that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out, but there's all kinds of speculation with DLC for that game. Basically, it's all anyone's guess at this point. There aren't too many big PlayStation exclusives even announced beyond Marvel's Spider-Man 2 besides Marvel's Wolverine, so maybe PlayStation will give us a new PlayStation Showcase soon to outline what the next era of PlayStation looks like, but that's pure speculation.