Marvel’s Spider-Man Features the Best Spider-Man 2 Easter Egg

So many Marvel fans are swinging head-on into the just released Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4. As one would expect from a studio like Insomniac Games, this title is rife with easter eggs, hilarious nods, and familiar adventures for fans of Spidey but this one has got to be one of our favourites.

For those that played Spider-Man 2, you may remember the “My Balloon” mission. If you need a little refresher, you can see it in the video at the top of the article. Though there were balloons caught in the 2018 game, there was an adorable nod via an in-game kid’s drawing seen below:

It’s so small, it’d be easy to miss but one keen-eyed Redditor was on the case. Is it a huge mission? Well, no – but it is an adorable nod to games of Spider-Man past and that’s a really neat detail, especially for long-time fans.

If you haven’t noticed yet already, our site is riddled with Spider-Man PS4 coverage, and for good reason! This game is so thrilling, so expansive, and its truly an enjoyable adventure! We’re not alone in that either, sites and gamers alike from all over the world can’t help but to sing this journey’s praises. Our very own Matthew Hayes even gave the latest exclusive a shining perfect score!

You can check out the full review right here as well as a small blurb below.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories”

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”