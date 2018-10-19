‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ New Game + and Ultimate Difficulty Update Now Live

Today, Marvel’s Spider-Man received a new update adding the long-awaited New Game Plus mode.

In addition to the new end-game feature, the update also adds a brand-new difficulty, Ultimate Difficulty, designed to provide more challenge for players who have mastered being Spidey and webbing up baddies.

But that’s not all the update adds. There’s also the ability to rotate layers in photo mode, which should go a long way for fans who have spent hours in the game’s popular mode recreating iconic comic book covers and capturing electrifying shots of Peter Parker.

Spider-Man PS4 update out, adds New Game+ and Ultimate difficulty pic.twitter.com/c3yy7UTxTU — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 19, 2018

For those that don’t know: New Game Plus mode allows players to play through the game again, but with all the suits, gadgets, powers, upgrades, etc. that they ended the game with. In other words, it allows you to rock all the suits you unlocked near the end of your first playthrough for the entirety of the second playthrough, and also allows you to have an entire, developed moveset from the moment you first fight Kingpin.

To accompany New Game Plus mode and the Ultimate difficulty, Insomniac Games has also added two new trophies for beating the game with each. So if you’re one of the many players who have earned the Platinum Trophy and 100% completion rate, you will need to jump in for another round to keep that prestigious mark.

The new Ultimate Difficulty option will also be a nice feature for the many of players who noted that perhaps the most noteworthy flaw of the game is that it’s too easy. Whether the Ultimate Difficulty will add enough challenge to satisfy more hardcore players, only time will tell.

If you’re interested, you can find the full patch notes, here.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For more news, information, and media on the open-world action title, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking here.

And in case you missed it, the game’s first piece of DLC, The Heist, which stars Black Cat, is poised to roll out next week on October 23.