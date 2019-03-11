‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Fan Wants This Hilarious (and NSFW) Adult Swim Spidey Suit

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 is the gift that keeps on giving. With continuous updates and free content, it’s every Spidey fan’s dream game. That being said, it’s easy to let the fandom inspire unlimited creativity for what could be and that’s exactly what this PlayStation 4 player did when they shared a hilarious comic strip from Adult Swim while they joked about this being the suit we truly deserve;

While we’ve gotten some pretty hilarious suits in the past – including the comfy Scarlet Suit, it’s a pretty safe bet that this one isn’t in the cards for several very obvious reasons. The first being the elephant trunk-like appendage in the room. It’s just not happening. The second is that this obviously isn’t an official design, instead a spoof comic created by the team over at Adult Swim.

So while we won’t be getting any body part helicopters anytime soon, we at least have a ton of other suits to keep our attention instead. Suits with pants. Because pants are good when fighting crime.

What say you? Would you dig taking to the streets in this design? What other suits would you like to see make their way into the PlayStation exclusive? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available exclusively on PlayStation 4, with the latest DLC chapter out now. For more about the game itself:

“Starring the world’s most iconic Super Hero, Spider-Man PS4 (working title) features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and web-slinging that the wall-crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never-before-seen in a Spider-Man game. From traversing with parkour and utilizing the environment, to new combat and blockbuster set pieces, it’s Spider-Man unlike any you’ve played before.”

