‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Pro Bundle Back in Stock at Walmart

The Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro bundle that comes with the game along with a special-edition console and controller is back in stop at Walmart.

Sony’s PS4 Pro bundle was revealed months ago and became available for preorder ahead of the September 7 release date before quickly selling out through all the official outlets. Insomniac Games and Sony said that no more of the bundles would be made. That hasn’t stopped the product from appearing back in retailers’ stocks occasionally though – Amazon had more for sale not long ago – just like what’s now happened through Walmart. You can see the listing for it here that has the bundle priced at $399.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The bundle’s contents can be seen in the trailer above that was released by Sony to coincide with the bundle’s announcement, a video that shows the Spider-Man-themed console and controller side-by-side. An all-red console is emblazoned with the white Spider-Man logo that the webslinger wears across his chest in Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PS4 while the controller features the same red-and-white color scheme. The buttons, analog sticks, and triggers are all white like the spider emblem while the rest of the controller is red with the sensor pad and the PlayStation button staying the same black color. Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man will, of course, be included in the bundle as well when the whole thing is released on September 7 alongside the game.

People have been commenting on the scarcity of the special-edition PS4 Pro console ever since it was revealed, and at the rate that the rest of the bundles have sold out, it’s unlikely that Walmart’s stock will last long as people buy up all the bundles. We’ve already seen that happen in the past with this bundle specifically as consumers bought the bundles with the intention of reselling them, an expected flip that’s happened with many other limited-edition products. While the bundle is sold for $399, the same price as a new PS4 Pro on its own, the bundles that are being resold on third-party sites like eBay and elsewhere are much more expensive. Seeing prices around $500 is common, but we‘ve seen them go as high as $800 in the past. People are still buying these, too, so it’s evident that these prices aren’t deterring too many people.

Marvel’s Spider-Man releases exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on September 7.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.