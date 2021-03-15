Marvel's Spider-Man Celebrates Pi Day With Perfect New Screenshot

✖

March 14th was officially Pi Day, and Marvel's Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games took the opportunity to celebrate with the perfect image from the PlayStation game. Captured on a PS4 Pro, the image shows Spider-Man on a rooftop staring down at an open pizza box, the gorgeous pie inside generating some serious steam in the New York City air. Pizza pies should absolutely count towards Pi Day celebrations, especially one that looks this good. Sure, it's not an actual pizza (or an actual pie, for that matter), but the game's graphics are good enough that it might elicit some very real hunger pains from players!

The Tweet from Insomniac Games can be found embedded below.

Unsurprisingly, the Tweet from Insomniac led some fans to share gifs and images of Tobey Maguire delivering pizzas as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2. Born and raised in New York, Peter has always been depicted as passionate about pizza, regardless of whether or not he's tasked with delivering them. There have been Spider-Man action figures accompanied by pizza slices, and the character has even been depicted arguing with Miles Morales over the best places in the city to find a slice. Over the years, it's become a major part of Peter's character, so it seems pretty appropriate that Insomniac would use this as part of its Pi Day posting!

The image above also does a nice job showcasing the strength of the graphics in Marvel's Spider-Man. The game released in the fall of 2018, but saw a remastered version release alongside Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 5. The remastered version is currently available exclusively to those that purchase the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales, and no alternative method has been revealed, as of this writing. It's possible that could eventually change, but it remains to be seen. Given how good the game looks in the Tweet above however, it's clear Marvel's Spider-Man looks great regardless of what platform it's played on!

Marvel's Spider-Man is available now, exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the image above from Marvel's Spider-Man? Does it get you craving a slice of pie? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!