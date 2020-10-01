Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 Remaster: New Features and Upgrades Revealed

When the remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man arrives on PlayStation 5 later this year, it will feature a number of upgrades and new additions that weren't present in the PS4 original. In a new blog, Sony revealed that the graphics have been given an impressive face lift, and the remaster will also include elements that take advantage of the PS5 hardware. The remaster will be available exclusively to those that purchase the Ultimate Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will retail for $69.99. Fortunately, it seems that there are some nice incentives for players to upgrade to the new version!

The power of PS5 elevates Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered to new heights. Learn about ray-tracing enhancements, Peter Parker's graphical updates, and more: https://t.co/9xrhHnxpmL Included with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition on PS5. #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/0NTZGRBu9G — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 30, 2020

While Marvel's Spider-Man looked impressive on PS4, the remastered version looks even better. Insomniac Games is adding ambient shadows and ray-traced reflections, giving the remaster a sense of realism that was impossible on the previous hardware. From the images shown thus far, the game looks significantly better than it did before.

In addition to the game's improved graphics, the title will also support the PS5's new controller. The DualSense controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and both will be supported in the remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man. At this time, the company has not specifically revealed how those features will be implemented, however. The remaster also takes advantage of the system's instant loading and Spatial 3D Audio.

The most noticeable change to the game is the recasting of Peter Parker. In the remastered version of the game, Peter's character model is now based on actor Ben Jordan. In addition, the game will feature a trio of new suits for Peter to wear in the game. Only one of these has been revealed thus far, and it's based on Spider-Man's appearance in the Amazing Spider-Man film. Finally, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has made some changes to the game's Photo Mode, allowing the player to place lights and change into different suits after the shot has been lined up. These features will also carry over into the remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man.

All in all, it sounds like the remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man could prove to be an enjoyable upgrade for those that played the original, and newcomers alike.

Are you excited for the remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man? What do you think of the game's various improvements? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!