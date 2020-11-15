Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered Has a Boat People Easter Egg

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered arrived alongside the PlayStation 5 on Thursday, giving the PS4 original a number of improvements. Many fans wondered whether or not the game's infamous boat people would appear as part of the Remaster, and it seems that is very much the case. Reddit user SenoirTaco shared an image from the launch title, and it's every bit as nightmare-inducing as fans would expect it to be! The characters have gotten a slight HD improvement, but Insomniac Games has kept them looking every bit as... unique as they were in the PS4 version of the game. That should come as good news to those that loved their appearance in the original!

The image from SenoirTaco can be found embedded below.

As in the PS4 version, players cannot actually land in the boat. Instead, they can simply get close enough to snap a picture. What's new this time around is a small post-it style note with a message that says "Did you miss us?" written in slightly creepy hand-writing. The developer is clearly aware of the popularity of these unique characters, so it's nice to see that they found a way to pay tribute to the game's fan community in a fun and unique way.

For the uninitiated, Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered released alongside the ultimate edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. As of this writing, there is no other way for players to get the remastered version of the PS4 classic, and it does not seem that the game will be released separately. As such, fans will have to buy the $70 version of Miles Morales if they want to replay Marvel's Spider-Man with the game's next-gen enhancements.

Of course, those that played Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 might want to hold off on playing the next-gen version, anyway. At this time, players cannot bring over save data from the original version, but Insomniac Games has revealed that will change sometime closer to the Thanksgiving holiday. For players that spent a lot of time collecting the game's various trophies and costumes, that news should be quite welcome!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered is now available on PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy to see that Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered brought back the boat people? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!