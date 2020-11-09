Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 Will Support PS4 Save Exports

✖

Developer Insomniac Games has announced that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will support save exports on PlayStation 5. As such, those that have the PS4 version of the game will be able to move their save data and trophies into the Remastered version on PS5. Unfortunately, that option won't be available when the game launches later this week; instead, it will be added later this month, sometime around the Thanksgiving holiday. Alongside the update, existing players of Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 will also see three of the suits from the Remastered version of the game added to the PS4 version, as well.

The Tweet announcing the update, as well as the new suits coming to the game, can be found embedded below.

We have heard you - in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2020

There has been some controversy surrounding save exports from PS4 to PS5. Games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War, and God of War III Remastered will all support the option, but Sega has confirmed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will not. According to Sony, these types of decisions will come down to the individual developers. It seems that Insomniac had not been planning to allow players to move their save data over to the new system, but the decision was made following fan demand.

Given the popularity of Marvel's Spider-Man, it's hardly surprising to see the option added for the game. The title has proven to be a massive seller for Sony, and likely played a major role in the company's purchase of developer Insomniac Games. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will only be available to those that purchase the Ultimate Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It remains to be seen whether or not Sony will allow the game to be purchased outside of that package, but clearly Insomniac Games is listening to demand, so that could change, if fans make their voices heard!

Are you happy to see that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will support save exports? Do you plan on purchasing the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!