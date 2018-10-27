‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ DLC Download Issues Addressed by Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 debuted its first DLC, The Heist, today and though the story itself brings a new narrative, new characters, and gorgeous new suits into the game, many players are noticing download issues that prevent them from playing. Luckily the team over at Insomniac Games are aware of the issue and have clued interested fans into what’s going on.

Many players took to social media to show off that the new DLC just won’t download at all. It’s not a glitch or broken servers, however; it’s as simple as some stores haven’t caught up yet, at least according to the developers.

If you don’t see it available or can’t download, please be patient. Some stores haven’t updated yet. https://t.co/N5f927Sj2b — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 23, 2018

The above tweet was the reason given by the dev team as to why the DLC wasn’t loading for everyone, but the comments in the subsequent thread aren’t buying it:

I’m having the same problem — Charles Guzman (@SuperSnake1985) October 23, 2018

Once again, the team reiterated:

It has not released in North America yet as the NS PSN Store has not updated — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 23, 2018

I preordered the deluxe edition for Spider-Man, but I can’t download the dlc that came out today. When I try pressing open PS store…nothing pops up. pic.twitter.com/4wSw1FKME0 — Myron Corpuz (@MyronCorpuz) October 23, 2018

@PlayStation I’ve been trying to download the first part of the Spider-Man DLC, but it’s not showing up in the PS Store. Have you all not been able to make it available yet? If so, that’s fine, I can wait all day long. Just want to know what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/n6APpfce6N — Bonehead (@amateur_overall) October 23, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 as well as The Heist DLC. If you’re having issues getting the additional content to download, be patient, as it’s seemingly rolling out in waves according to Insomniac.

Want to see why we couldn’t stop raving about the latest adventure from Insomniac Games? You can check out our full review right here, as well as a small blurb below.

Our own Matthew Hayes said in his review, “Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

He added, “You’ve been introduced to most of the villains you’ll encounter in Marvel’s Spider-Man, but believe me when I say that the best parts of this story definitely were not shown in the trailers. There are major shocks and surprises coming your way, and long-time Marvel fans have what will seem to be an endless trove of collectibles and secrets to mine.”